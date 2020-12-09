Mustafa Kazemi: Iraq has resisted all kinds of divisions and occupations for thousands of years

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi Prime Minister said today (Wednesday) that Iraq has resisted thousands of years of division and occupation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Baghdad International Book Fair, Mustafa al-Kazemi said: “Culture is the basis of change in any society, and books are the main element in any process of cultural reform. God Almighty began His book with an invitation to read. Religions have respected the place of books and reading, so this is where our journey begins and this is where we draw our strength.”

Kazemi added: “We are gathered today to honor the spirit of Iraq and the spirit of the country that has resisted for thousands of years with all kinds of divisions, isolation and occupation. Iraq resisted those divisions and occupations with its culture.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister also said that the exhibition is held in line with Iraqis’ understanding of art, culture and innovation. Nations are created and united by its thinkers, innovators and scientists, and they are the tools of nations to preserve their heritage throughout history.

