Poor countries left behind as rich nations hoarding coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition including Oxfam, Amnesty International and Global Justice Now said that as many as 90 percent of the population in dozens of poor countries could miss out on getting vaccinated against coronavirus next year because rich nations have hoarded far more doses than they need.

The EU, United States, Britain, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Israel and Kuwait have acquired 53% of these potential doses – with Canada buying enough to vaccinate its population five times over, Oxfam said.

“By buying up the vast majority of the world’s vaccine supply, rich countries are in breach of their human rights obligations,” Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice, said in a statement, according to Reuters.