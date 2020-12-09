Covid vaccine from China’s Sinopharm is 86% effective, says UAE

SHAFAQNA- The UAE Ministry of Health announced today (Wednesday) that the Chinese-made vaccine in the country has shown 86% efficacy against coronavirus and its studies show similar results to pharma group’s interim analysis of phase 3 trial.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Wednesday it had officially “registered” the Beijing Institute of Biological Products’ inactivated vaccine, which was developed jointly with China National Biotec Group, a Sinopharm subsidiary.

The UAE is conducting post-authorisation safety and efficacy studies, which it said were showing similar results to the interim analysis. Vaccine trials on people from 200 nationalities in the UAE began in July.

The UAE launched the emergency use of the corona vaccine as part of its efforts to protect health workers in close contact with patients and ensure their safety in September.

The vaccine is the result of research and production by China Pharmaceutical Company Sinopharm, and the UAE government declared the vaccine, which has entered the third phase of clinical trials, safe and effective.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.