Coronavirus pandemic exacerbated human right’s challenges in the world

SHAFAQNA- The coronavirus pandemic has magnified and exacerbated some of the world’s greatest challenges, including in relation to human rights, democracy and the rule of law. In many parts of the world, we have seen worrying trends: censorship and restrictions to freedom of expression discrimination, deepening inequalities, an increase in violence against women and girls as well as arbitrary detentions that should have no place in the response to coronavirus.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on that day in 1948. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was a shout across the world, stating loud and clear that no matter where we live, what we believe, or how we love, we are each individually deserving of the most basic fundaments of human needs, Daysoftheyear mentioned. Human rights are at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as in the absence of human dignity we cannot hope to drive sustainable development. Human Rights are driven by progress on all SDGs, and the SDGs are driven by advancements on human rights.

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested societies across the globe, and set back human rights gains and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. In fact, the COVID-19 crisis has been fuelled by deepening poverty, rising inequalities, structural and entrenched discrimination and other gaps in human rights protection.

The crisis has hit the poorest and most vulnerable communities the hardest, and entrenched existing inequalities, discrimination and human rights challenges, ipsnews. Gender-based violence has skyrocketed; loss of employment and livelihoods have put further strain on families; the right to education is at risk for many children, particularly girls; and inequalities in access to water, adequate housing and health services have heightened vulnerabilities. This year’s Human Rights Day theme relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring Human Rights are central to recovery efforts, according to un.org.