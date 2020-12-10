Protection of Shia Hazaras and vulnerable groups against persecution needed in Afghan peace negotiations

J&K Anjuman-E-Sharie-Shian’s Advocate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi while interacting with H.E. Mr. Tahir Qadiry, Ambassador of Afghanistan to India during a webinar themed ‘peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan’.

During the interaction, Aga said that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire as well as an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

During the address Advocate, Aga said that “Hazaras of Afghanistan has suffered the loss of more than a thousand deaths and injured during the National Unity Government (NUG) in last five years. Almost all suicide and orchestrated attacks along with various target killings, beheading, and kidnapping have been proclaimed by the Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-PK). It surpluses the blatant discrimination of Afghan government and unclear security prospect steaming from the rapid reemergence of the Taliban and new anti-Hazaras radical groups such as IS-PK across the country; As stated frequently reported immense and increasing human rights violation is not only Hazaras’ concern, rather the central question is Hazaras’ survival by and large.

Although Hazaras encountered persecution and systematic discrimination in their chronicle for more than a century, however, their well-founded fear was provoked once the NUG blatantly sidelined them from national economic, education, security, and political decision making at various levels. Further Aga said “Noticeable by Asiatic appearance, cultural and linguistic differences with Afghans, Hazaras have been carrying marks of ethnic cleansing, land confiscation, slavery and persecution since 1891. A recent study by the impartial agency has recorded the elimination of about 60% of the Hazara population which was occurred only at the dawn of the 20th century. Practicing Shiite faith of Islam by the majority of Hazaras has been an additional motivation for further suppression, coercion and slaughtering”.

Highlighting the role of Afgan Women, Aga said that a settlement must recognize and honor the sacrifices that Afghan women have made. For decades they have held society together, raised a new generation of Afghans, and have fought in high offices and streets for a peaceful future for every Afghan. Afghan women’s rights activists have led international campaigns calling attention to the plight of women and the fragility of civil society, have launched petitions, and written letters to world leaders and the Taliban demanding transparency in the process and an end to violence. Unlike 20 years ago, Afghan women today are working in all sectors of society, including education, health care, security, economic and social development, and across government”.

Advocate Aga hoped that Peace Negotiations reach its logical conclusion and parties to the negotiations to continue pursuing confidence-building measures including reductions in violence and to continue to engage in good faith.