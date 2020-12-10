Date :Thursday, December 10th, 2020 | Time : 07:10 |ID: 185978 | Print

ICC abandons probe into UK war crimes in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced Wednesday she was shutting down a preliminary inquiry into war crimes by British troops in Iraq.

The probe never rose to the level of a full investigation and Fatou Bensouda’s office concluded that British authorities had examined the allegations. The ICC only intervenes when it finds that a state is unable or unwilling to take action against alleged atrocities.

In a final report, Bensouda wrote that her office had found a reasonable basis to believe that in 2003 British soldiers in Iraq carried out the war crime of willful killing or murder against at least seven Iraqi detainees. They also believed there were credible allegations of torture and rape, Reuters reported.

