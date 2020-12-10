Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SHAFAQNA-Canada on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, paving t the way for the inoculant to be administered across the country.

Canadian health officials have authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, hailing the development as a “critical milestone” and paving the way for the inoculant to be administered across the country.The authorisation on Wednesday comes a day after the United Kingdom became the first country to begin giving the vaccine to the public, Aljazeera reported.

“Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place,” Health Canada, the department responsible for the country’s federal health policy, said in a statement announcing the authorisation.