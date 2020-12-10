Sri Lanka to cremate Muslim COVID-19 victims regardless of objections

SHAFAQNA-Families have refused to claim the bodies of Muslim coronavirus victims, in protest over Sri Lanka government’s policy of cremation, which is forbidden under Islamic law.

Sri Lanka said it would cremate the bodies of 19 Muslim coronavirus victims, overriding the families’ objections against the compulsory policy, Aljazeera told.

The island nation has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases since October, with the number of infections increasing more than eightfold since then to more than 29,300 and 142 dead.