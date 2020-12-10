Date :Thursday, December 10th, 2020 | Time : 08:52 |ID: 185989 | Print

Sri Lanka to cremate Muslim COVID-19 victims regardless of objections

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Families have refused to claim the bodies of Muslim coronavirus victims, in protest over Sri Lanka government’s policy of cremation, which is forbidden under Islamic law.

Sri Lanka said it would cremate the bodies of 19 Muslim coronavirus victims, overriding the families’ objections against the compulsory policy, Aljazeera told.

The island nation has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases since October, with the number of infections increasing more than eightfold since then to more than 29,300 and 142 dead.

You might also like
Rights body probes anti-Muslim violence in Sri Lanka
US Muslims raise funds for Sri Lanka victims
Sri Lanka forces Muslims to cremate COVID-19 victims
Sri Lanka deploys troops to tackle dengue crisis
Why should you eat Halal even if you are not a Muslim?
Anti-Muslim attacks continue despite Sri Lanka's state of emergency
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *