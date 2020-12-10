Acquittal of 13 other defendants in Masjid Al-Haram case

SHAFAQNA- The criminal court of Mecca declared the incident of the crane falling in the Holy Mosque, which killed 107 pilgrims and injured 238 others, as a catastrophe and acquitted 13 defendants in the case, including bin Laden’s company, as the company implementing the project to develop the holy site.

The judiciary announced at a sentencing hearing last night that it would soon send its estimates of the case to the appellate court for a report. The details of the ruling issued by the Mecca Criminal Court state: The Saudi Meteorological and Environmental Protection Agency published a report on the weather on the day of the incident and the day before, stating that the wind speed in the Red Sea was only between 1 and It is 38 kilometers per hour and this situation has not been described as a storm or anything like that, which requires caution.

It is also stated in the details of the verdict: the court did not find anything in the documents attached to the petition containing a warning from the Meteorological Organization about the possibility of such a catastrophe. Accordingly, the incident that took place in Mecca can be considered as one of the heavenly catastrophes and calamities against which it is not possible to observe precaution, and according to the jurists, the obligation towards it is nullified and as a result, responsibility is eliminated. In the incident of a crane falling in Masjid Al-Haram in 2015, 107 pilgrims were killed and 238 others were injured.

