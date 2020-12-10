What is the ruling on getting paid on commission for introducing new customers? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about getting paid on commission for introducing new customers.

Question: What is the ruling on getting paid on commission for introducing customers or selling goods and services?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani: There is no problem with getting paid on commission in exchange for a legal job. But in many cases this does not happen, like when it is against the employment contract with the employer. And it is the same when it is against the interest of the employer.

(It must explained that in cases when it is possible to supply the needs of the employer cheaper, getting paid on commission by someone who is an agent to supply employer’s needs is not right, and in usual cases does not include representation.)

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA