How to cope with this world?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The world is the house of desires that is destroyed soon, and migrating from it (this world) is certain. The world is sweet and good looking and quickly goes after those who seek it, and seduces the viewer’s heart. Try to migrate from it (this world) with the best of provisions, and do not ask from it more than your needs [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 45.