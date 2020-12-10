Khaf-Herat railway to deepen Tehran-Kabul relations,Rouhani says

Rouhani made the remarks in the virtual opening ceremony of Khaf-Herat railway with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

At the ceremony, Rouhani said Iran and Afghanistan are two nations with common cultures, history and root from the same region, and the two neighbors have preserved their brotherhood along history. Today is unforgettable for great Iranian and Afghan nations, the President said.

Iran and Afghanistan are brothers not in terms of language but in heart, Rouhani added. The 225-km Khaf-Herat railroad project has the capacity of transferring six million tons of goods and one million passengers a year. About 140 out of 225 kilometers of Khaf-Herat railroad project with over 430 billion tomans was jointly inaugurated by Iranian and Afghan presidents.

The Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction. About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is in Iran’s soil and the rest in Afghanistan. Iran has three cross-border transit roads in northeast and east of the country with the neighboring state through which it can facilitate Afghanistan’s access to the outside world, according to Iranian officials. Earlier, Afghan president said the project inaugurated today is the fruit of efforts made by the two neighboring countries to reach an economic welfare for the future.