Iran ready to see US return to JCPOA: Zarif

Iran is ready to see the US returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which it withdrew unilaterally in 2018, Zarif said in a recently-held interview with Arman Media on You Tube.

The privilege of being a member of the 2015 nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, would be granted to the US if it were faithful to fulfill its commitments, Zarif said. Zarif described JCPOA as a legal agreement reached between Iran and six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany- which had been confirmed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The landmark deal with 104 pages is firm as the US President Donald Trump could not frame against Iran during his four-year tenure, the foreign minister added. Trump is to leave White House as he could not win the November 3 presidential election at the US and his rival Joe Biden will be the next US president as of January 20, 2021.

Zarif noted that many experts believe that JCPOA is a great achievement gained after the US and Israel were to introduce Iran as a threat to security.

Commenting on the US policies during the new presidency, Zarif said that members of Biden administration know that when they return to the JCPOA, certain issues including Iran’s missile program are not negotiable because they have already been discussed.

Iran is not pessimistic about the future, stated. Speaking about the policies adopted by the Israeli occupying regime, Zarif said the regime is moving towards its collapse.

He said that Iran will not officially recognize Israel; however, if the Palestinians decide to reach agreement with Israel, Iran has no problem with the issue. “Democratic way is the sole solution to Palestine.”