Female TV presenter shot dead in eastern Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-A female TV anchor, Malalai Maiwand , was killed along with her driver in the attack on their vehicle in the regional capital Jalalabad. She was on the way to the office when the incident happened.

Maiwand worked as an anchor for the Enikass Radio and TV channel in the volatile province, channel head Zalmai Latifi told dpa news agency. She was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children, AlJazeera reported.

Maiwand, who was 25, was not the first in her family to be targeted. Five years ago, her mother, also an activist, was killed by unknown gunmen.  Daesh claimed responsibility for the shooting death of a female TV presenter , according to Reuters.

 

