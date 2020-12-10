https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/trump.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-10 18:44:082020-12-10 18:44:08Morocco agrees to normalize ties with Israel
SHAFAQNA-US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Morocco agrees to normalize ties with Israel.
“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” Trump tweeted.
The White House said that Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Thursday, Reuters reported.
