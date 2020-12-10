Hunger pandemic worse than COVID-19, says Nobel winner WFP

SHAFAQNA- Accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in an online ceremony, the head of the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that a “hunger pandemic” worse than COVID-19 was on the horizon unless the needs of millions of people worldwide are addressed.



WFP Executive Director David Beasley said: “Famine is at humanity’s doorstep for millions and millions of people on Earth. Failure to prevent famine in our day will destroy so many lives and cause the fall of much that we hold dear”. “I wish today I could speak of how working together we could end world hunger for all the 690 million people who go to bed hungry every night, but today we have a crisis at hand.”

“It is a call to action,” Beasley said. “Because of so many wars, climate change, the widespread use of hunger as a political and military weapon, and a global health pandemic that makes all of that exponentially worse, 270 million people are marching towards starvation. Failure to address their needs will cause a hunger pandemic which will dwarf the impact of COVID”, AlJazeera reported.