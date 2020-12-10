Date :Thursday, December 10th, 2020 | Time : 21:20 |ID: 186061 | Print

Lebanon Prime Minister charged over Beirut blast

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab, and former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, Ghazi Zaiter and Youssef Fenianos have been charged with negligence over Beirut port blast.

The decision to prosecute the outgoing prime minister and former ministers is based on verified written correspondence sent to them, warning the officials about nearly 3,000 tonnes of explosive material at Beirut’s port, the source told AlJazeera.

In response to the charges, Diab’s office in a statement said the prime minister’s “conscience is clear” and that he had dealt with the explosion issue in a “responsible and transparent” manner.

