Myanmar: Muslim volunteers bury Covid-19 dead

SHAFAQNA- A team of Myanmar’s Muslim volunteers is burying coronavirus victims according to Islamic law. For the past few months, the 23-year-old father and his fellow volunteers have been living in a cemetery, isolated from their families, as they spend their days collecting the bodies of the deceased from Yangon’s overflowing hospitals and quarantine centres.

Without the team’s efforts, the bodies would be cremated — a practice that is usual in the majority-Buddhist nation.Thanks to them, the dead instead receive a short funeral conducted by a local Imam at a Muslim cemetery, in the presence of a handful of socially distanced immediate relatives. Yangon’s Muslim community numbers about 350,000 — seven percent of the city’s population — and various Muslim associations have provided the volunteers with three ambulances, two cars and supplies of food, AFP reported.