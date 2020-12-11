Date :Friday, December 11th, 2020 | Time : 16:25 |ID: 186064 | Print

Myanmar: Muslim volunteers bury Covid-19 dead

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A team of Myanmar’s Muslim volunteers is burying coronavirus victims according to Islamic law. For the past few months, the 23-year-old father and his fellow volunteers have been living in a cemetery, isolated from their families, as they spend their days collecting the bodies of the deceased from Yangon’s overflowing hospitals and quarantine centres.

Without the team’s efforts, the bodies would be cremated — a practice that is usual in the majority-Buddhist nation.Thanks to them, the dead instead receive a short funeral conducted by a local Imam at a Muslim cemetery, in the presence of a handful of socially distanced immediate relatives. Yangon’s Muslim community numbers about 350,000 — seven percent of the city’s population — and various Muslim associations have provided the volunteers with three ambulances, two cars and supplies of food, AFP reported.

 

 

You might also like
Canadian MPs vote to strip Myanmar leader of honorary citizenship
OIC Requests UN Intervention to Avoid Genocide of Rohingya Muslims
Silent march along seafront to show solidarity with Rohingya muslims in Brighton - UK
India: Charges over virus cause ordeal for Muslim mission group
2nd Anniversary of Rohingya Crisis: No End in Sight
Countries face critical moment in COVID-19 response, UN health agency says
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *