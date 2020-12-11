Is it enough to criticize other cultures and just praise Islamic culture?

SHAFAQNA – The prominent Shia Scholar Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA) said: If we sit down and criticize the European civilization and culture, and also praise the Islamic culture, and then think that the Islamic culture and the spirit of Islam are (exactly) the same as we have today, (and) so the people of the world (should) come and follow us; (in this way) nothing moves forward [1].

[1] Ihyaye Tafakkore Islami, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 20.