What is the amount of financial support (Nafaqah) for the wife by her husband? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about financial support (Nafaqah) for wife by the husband.

Question: What is the amount of financial support (Nafaqah) that is Wajib to be paid by the husband to his wife?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Nafaqah includes whatever the wife normally needs, such as food, and the necessary equipment (appliances) for that, clothes, place to live (house), the expenses for conventional medical treatments and cleaning, etc. to the extent that is usual for individuals like her.

Question: If the Nafaqah that the wife receives from the husband still remains to the end of the Khoms year; is Khoms payable on that?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Nafaqah has no Khomo; although according to Mostahab precaution if it is more than the expenses of that year, its Khoms must be paid.

