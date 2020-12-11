UNICEF: The use of Tasers and spit hoods on children should be banned in the UK

SHAFAQNA – UN humanitarian organisation says continued use of Tasers and spit hoods on children are against the international rights standards. Police in some forces in England use them disproportionately on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) children, UNICEF found. In a report, UNICEF UK said: The UK government should prohibit their use on children under the age of 18, and called on the Home Office to assess the reasons “for the disproportionate use of spit hoods on BAME children in England”. It also recommended an increase in the age of criminal responsibility from 10 in England.

The latest statistics on police use of force in England and Wales found that Tasers – devices designed to incapacitate with a high-voltage electrical discharge – were used against under-18-year-olds 3,280 times in 2018-2019. Tasers were used on children aged 11 or under on 29 occasions. As far back as 2008, the UN committee on the rights of the child has called on the UK government to stop using Tasers on under-18-year-olds, urging ministers to “treat Taser guns and AEPs [attenuating energy projectiles, a kind of rubber bullet] as weapons subject to the applicable rules and restrictions and put an end to the use of all harmful devices on children.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Police put themselves in harm’s way to defend us and the use of Taser and spit and bite guards provides officers with an important tactical option when facing potentially violent situations. “We are clear that no one should be subject to use of force based on their race or ethnicity – it must be lawful, proportionate and necessary, and subject to proper scrutiny. Officers undergo comprehensive training to factor in potential vulnerabilities, and must take age and stature into account when assessing each situation.”

Source: The Guardian (8 Dec. 2020)