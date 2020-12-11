No one can talk about our beloved Azerbaijan, Zarif warns
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message reacted to the recitation of a piece of poetry by the Turkish President Recep Teyyep Erdogan and said no one can talk about our beloved Azerbaijan. “Pres. Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from Iranian motherland,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.
“Didn’t he realize that he was undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan?” he added.
“NO ONE can talk about OUR beloved Azerbaijan,” he noted. Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories. At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, he recited a piece of poetry including separatist sentiments about the Aras River which runs along the Iran-Azerbaijan border.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!