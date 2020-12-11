Pope calls for return of refugees to Syria and Iraq

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis called for the return of refugees to Syria and Iraq.

Pope Francis kicked off a virtual meeting of Church leaders in the Middle East on Thursday with a video message. The meeting focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria and Iraq, as well as in neighboring Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan. According to a press release, the meeting sought to improve coordination between various Church institutions in order to improve the lives of people suffering in the region.

Pope Francis encourages local Catholic Churches in the Middle East in their efforts to coordinate and respond to the needs of the millions of people suffering from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria and Iraq.

The Pope added that he often thinks about those from the Middle East who have been forced to flee their homes due to the horrors of war. He especially lamented the plight of so many Christians who fled the place of their birth, where their faith first blossomed.

“We must work to ensure that the Christian presence in these lands continue to be what it has always been: a sign of peace, progress, development, and reconciliation between peoples,” he said.

Pope Francis also recalled refugees who would like to return home, and urged the international community to guarantee their safety and the economic conditions necessary to make their return possible, VaticanNews reported.