Crimes committed in Zaria Genocide amount to crimes against humanity

The crimes committed between the 12th and 14th December 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna State, by the Nigerian army amount to crimes against humanity.

It is 5 years since the tragedy and Nigeria’s top Shia Scholar Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife Mallima Zeenah remain imprisoned, the bodies of those killed remain in mass graves, and those responsible for the atrocity have not been held accountable. In Zaria Massacre 2015, massive acts of violence were carried out in the context of a widespread and systematic attack against the Nigerian civilian population. Over a thousand people were killed, and hundreds arrested.

Signs of widespread force and cruelty with allegations of looting, arson, mutilation, mass graves, torture and other inhumane acts levelled at the Nigerian army. There were reports that the military blocked access to medical care for the injured and shot at and killed wounded persons. The legal definition of crimes against humanity, as they are understood today, can be found in the ICC Statute. A crime against humanity is one of the acts listed below when committed “as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack”: murder; extermination; enslavement; deportation; persecution on political, racial, national, ethnic, cultural, religious, gender or other grounds, according to casebook.icrc.org.

The London-based Amnesty International released a comprehensive report of what was unquestionably a brutal and inhuman genocide on the minority Shia community in Nigeria. The report, “Unearthing the truth: Unlawful killings and mass cover-up in Zaria”, contains shocking eyewitness testimony of large-scale unlawful killings by the Nigerian military and exposes a crude attempt by the authorities to destroy and conceal evidence.

Mass slaughter of hundreds of men, women and children by soldiers in Zaria and the attempted cover-up of this crime demonstrates an utter contempt for human life and accountability, said Amnesty International as it published evidence gathered on the ground revealing how the Nigerian military burned people alive, razed buildings and dumped victims’ bodies in mass graves.

The Zaria genocide was not just an isolated incident, it was monstrous agenda to kill Sheikh Zakzaky and all the leading lights of the peaceful Islamic Movement in Nigeria [IMN] and destroy it. To this day no single person arrested for the heinous crimes and atrocities of Zaria genocide. The families of the victims of the Zaria genocide are still waiting for justice and for the remains of their loved ones buried in the multiple Shia mass graves in Nigeria.