French footballer cuts ties with Huawei over Uighur Muslims persecution

SHAFAQNAThe France and Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has announced he was ending his sponsorship deal with Huawei over Uighur Muslims persecution.

Frenchman Griezmann said on Instagram: “Following strong suspicions that Huawei has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighurs alert’ through the use of facial recognition software, I am immediately ending my partnership with the company.”

US-based surveillance research firm IPVM said in a report Tuesday that Huawei had been involved in testing facial recognition software in China that could send alerts to police when it recognised Uighur minorities’ faces.

Griezmann, a 29-year-old forward who was one of the leading members of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has been a Huawei brand ambassador since 2017, FRANCE 24 reported.