Austrian court overturns headscarf ban in primary schools

SHAFAQNA-Austria’s constitutional court on Friday declared “unconstitutional” the ban on headscarves in primary schools.

Christoph Grabenwarter, the head of the Constitutional Court, said the ban violates equality, right to freedom of thought, worldview, and religion. Grabenwarter said the law was targeting only Muslim students and caused discrimination in the education system.

The law risks limiting educational opportunities for Muslim female students and may cause them to be excluded from the society, he added. Grabenwarter said that banning only Muslim religious clothing in the education system would result in stigmatization of the group in society, AA reported.