Date :Friday, December 11th, 2020 | Time : 20:05 |ID: 186178 | Print

Austrian court overturns headscarf ban in primary schools

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Austria’s constitutional court on Friday declared “unconstitutional” the ban on headscarves in primary schools.

Christoph Grabenwarter, the head of the Constitutional Court, said the ban violates equality, right to freedom of thought, worldview, and religion. Grabenwarter said the law was targeting only Muslim students and caused discrimination in the education system.

The law risks limiting educational opportunities for Muslim female students and may cause them to be excluded from the society, he added.  Grabenwarter said that banning only Muslim religious clothing in the education system would result in stigmatization of the group in society, AA reported.

You might also like
Germany's Highest Court Upholds Headscarf Ban For Judges
Austrian President Urges All Women to Wear Hijab in Solidarity with Muslims
Austria to shut down Saudi faith center over human rights violations
Rouhani: US plan for Iran oil export may impact regional exports
Austrian Muslims condemn school hijab ban proposal
Turkey's Constitutional Court ruled against headscarf ban
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *