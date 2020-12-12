US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in US. “I am authorising the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID‑19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19,” Denise Hinton, the agency’s chief scientist wrote in a letter to a Pfizer executive.

Officials and medical experts hope the vaccine will help get the pandemic under control after more than 292,000 Americans have been killed to date – more than any other country in the world. More than 15.8 million have been infected, AlJazeera reported. But there have been some safety concerns, especially after two people in the UK suffered from anaphylaxis, a severe and sometimes fatal allergic reaction to the vaccine.