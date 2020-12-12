Global COVID-19 deaths up 60 Percent in last 6 weeks, WHO’s chief says

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization Chief expressed concern there was a 60 Percent global rise in deaths in the last six weeks and a doubling in Europe ,but declared that The light is getting brighter with vaccines against COVID-19 becoming available.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter, but we have to face some of the challenges to make the light really bright,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus at a twice-weekly WHO webinar from Geneva on COVID-19.“Most cases and deaths are in Europe and the Americas,” he said, while another WHO official noted that the rise in Europe in that period was 100 Percent , AA reported.

Tedros said that this week, vaccines against COVID-19 started to roll out in Britain, and more countries are expected to follow.“To have safe and effective vaccines against a virus that was completely unknown to us only a year ago is an astounding scientific achievement,” he said. The WHO chief said that the current festive season is a time to relax and to celebrate.“But we must not relax our guard. Celebration can very quickly turn to mourning if we fail to take the right precautions,” said Tedros.