International Criminal Court asks for more evidence on Uighur Muslims genocide

SHAFAQNA-The International Criminal Court (ICC) has requested for extra evidence on Uighur Muslims genocide.

The ICC has asked for more evidence before it will be willing to open an investigation into genocide against Uighur Muslims by China, but has said it will keep the file open for such further evidence to be submitted.

With Beijing not a signatory to the ICC, those bringing the claim of genocide have pointed to the alleged forcing of Uighur people from Tajikistan and Cambodia into China as evidence. Both countries are signatories to the Rome statute setting up the ICC.

The ICC is expected to make its ruling known in the next few days ahead of the assembly of state parties taking place in The Hague from 14-16 December. The complaint is the first of its kind, and the only way that Chinese officials could be criminally investigated and prosecuted at the international level for the alleged abuses carried out against Uighur Muslims, The Guardian reported.