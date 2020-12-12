Why a woman cannot have more than one husband at one time?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) was asked by women: As the sexual desires are stronger in women, why they cannot have more than one husband at one time; but on the contrary, men can have more than one wife including in permanent and temporary marriages? Imam Ali (AS) ordered the women to bring a bowl of water each and pour it in a vessel. When they did so, Imam (AS) said: Now each one of you take out her own water. The women said: This is impossible for each of us to take our own water, because all the waters have been mixed and separating them is not possible. Imam Ali (AS) said: That is why women must not have more than one husband at one time, because it cannot be distinguished which child is from which husband and the issues of inheritance and lineage also become invalidated [1].

[1] Manaqib Ibn Shahr Ashub, Vol. 2, Page 360.