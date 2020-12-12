https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-12 10:38:232020-12-12 10:38:23What is the ruling on taking part in internet games where you have to pay to play? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on taking part in internet games where you have to pay to play? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about internet games.
Question: There are internet games which in order to enter a fee must be paid, and the winner will get a prize; are these kind of games ruled as gambling?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the game organizer charges a fee as earnings and as the condition for taking part in the competition from the participants, and after that, from his own money pay the prize; in that case there is no problem.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
