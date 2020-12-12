Date :Saturday, December 12th, 2020 | Time : 10:38 |ID: 186226 | Print

What is the ruling on taking part in internet games where you have to pay to play? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about internet games.

Question: There are internet games which in order to enter a fee must be paid, and the winner will get a prize; are these kind of games ruled as gambling?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the game organizer charges a fee as earnings and as the condition for taking part in the competition from the participants, and after that, from his own money pay the prize; in that case there is no problem.

