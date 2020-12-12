Webinar to discuss Islamic studies in Iran and India

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An international webinar on “Islamic Studies in Iran and India” is planned to be held in New Delhi on December 17.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the program will be held in line with efforts to develop academic cooperation between the two countries.

The Department of Islamic Studies of Jamia Millia Islamia and its Dr. Zakir Husain Institute of Islamic Studies will host the program at 9 am. Local time.

It will be held in cooperation with Iran’s Allameh Tabataba’i University and the Iranian Cultural Center in New Delhi. The organization of the webinar was discussed in an online meeting held with the participation of Iranian cultural attaché in Delhi, Shahid Ali, head of the department, and Dr. Sharifi, dean of the Faculty of Theology and Human Sciences of Allameh Tabataba’i University. The participants in the webinar will also plan meetings and educational workshops on Islamic studies for 2021.