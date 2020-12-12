https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/157763514.jpg 719 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-12 14:59:282020-12-12 14:59:28Iran-Iraq bus service resumes from Tamarchin border terminal
Iran-Iraq bus service resumes from Tamarchin border terminal
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Tamerchin border terminal manager Iraj Azadi said on Saturday that Iran-Iraq bus services resumed from the Tamarchin border terminal by observing health protocols.
Azadi said that 10 buses will travel from Iran to northern Iraq and vice versa every day in order to transport passengers. In order to do this traffic without problems, health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are fully implemented, he added. Tamarchin border terminal in Piranshahr city is on the border with Iraq and located in northwestern Iran and in the south of West Azarbaijan province.
