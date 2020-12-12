Normalization of ties with Israel is haram: Association of Arab Maghreb Scholars

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Association of Arab Maghreb Scholars called on Morocco to reconsider its decision to normalize ties with Israel.

In a statement released on Friday, the association regretted Rabat’s decision, describing it as a disgrace for a country that holds the presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Quds Committee, Arabi21 website reported.

It underlined that normalizing ties with the occupying regime of Israel is Haram (religiously forbidden) according to all scholars across the Muslim world. Israel is the enemy of the entire Muslim Ummah and occupier of Muslims’ holy lands, the statement added.

American President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Morocco had reached a US-brokered agreement with Israel on the normalization of relations, becoming the fourth Arab country – After the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Sudan – to reach such an agreement with the Tel Aviv since August.Morocco’s royal court also confirmed the news and said that the US will open a consulate in the Western Sahara territory in line with the agreement.