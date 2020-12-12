Webinar in Indonesia to discuss ‘Dialogue Culture in View of Quran’

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: “Culture of Dialogue and Peaceful Coexistence in View of Quran” is the title of a webinar slated to be held on December 12 in Indonesia.

A branch of the Dar-ol-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine in the Southeast Asian country will organize the program in cooperation with the Islamic Studies Faculty of Warith-ul-Anbiya University of Karbala and the State University of Jakarta. It will be addressed by Andy Hadiyanto, teacher of the Jakarta University who will discuss “the concept of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in Islam; Indonesia as an example”. “Developing dialogue in Islamic Shari’ah” and “social peace and contemporary issues” are the titles of the speeches respectively to be delivered by Talal Faiq Al-Kamali, dean of the faculty and Mazen Sharif, head of the international relations of the Holy Quran World Assembly.

Abdulmajid Hakeen Ilahi, director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Jakarta, will be another speaker in the webinar who will talk about “philosophy of dialogue in Islamic system”.