Date :Saturday, December 12th, 2020 | Time : 20:04 |ID: 186329 | Print

UN:World leaders should declare states of “climate emergency”

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on world leaders to declare states of “climate emergency” to spur faster cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

“Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency?” Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit. “That is why today, I call on all leaders worldwide to declare a State of Climate Emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached”, Reuters reported.

Guterres said economic recovery packages launched in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic should represent an opportunity to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future – but said this was not happening fast enough. “So far, the members of the G20 are spending 50% more in their stimulus and rescue packages on sectors linked to fossil fuel production and consumption, than on low-carbon energy,” Guterres said.

You might also like
UNGA: Trump calls on to completely isolate Iran
UN: Home countries of Daesh members must agree to take them back
UN Secretary praises Iran's positive role in the region
Iran's 'Exemplary' Refugee Resettlement Efforts Praised by UN
UN accuses China of holding more than a million Muslims in secret prison
The world is facing a real humanitarian crisis in southern Syria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *