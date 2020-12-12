UN:World leaders should declare states of “climate emergency”

“Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency?” Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit. “That is why today, I call on all leaders worldwide to declare a State of Climate Emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached”, Reuters reported.

Guterres said economic recovery packages launched in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic should represent an opportunity to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future – but said this was not happening fast enough. “So far, the members of the G20 are spending 50% more in their stimulus and rescue packages on sectors linked to fossil fuel production and consumption, than on low-carbon energy,” Guterres said.