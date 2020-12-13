What is the ruling on tattooing for women? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about tattooing for women.

Question: What is the ruling on tattooing or eyebrow hachure for women? Are they obstacles for Qosl and Wudhu? Is it allowed to show them to non-Mahrams?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Tattooing under the skin has no problem in its own, and it is not an obstacle for Wudhu and Qosl; but if it is commonly considered to be an adornment, the woman must cover it from non-Mahram men.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA