What is the ruling on tattooing for women? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about tattooing for women.
Question: What is the ruling on tattooing or eyebrow hachure for women? Are they obstacles for Qosl and Wudhu? Is it allowed to show them to non-Mahrams?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Tattooing under the skin has no problem in its own, and it is not an obstacle for Wudhu and Qosl; but if it is commonly considered to be an adornment, the woman must cover it from non-Mahram men.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
