Date :Sunday, December 13th, 2020

Mahmoud Abbas leaves for Qatar to meet Emir

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to arrive in the Qatari capital today (Sunday) to meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Hussein al-Sheikh, chairman of the Palestinian Civil Affairs Committee, said Mahmoud Abbas and the Emir of Qatar would discuss bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to political developments in the region.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

