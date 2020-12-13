Date :Sunday, December 13th, 2020 | Time : 11:00 |ID: 186371 | Print
Dialogue and Religion

A Christmas Webinar on Dialogue & Religion

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic College of London will hold an interfaith webinar on Friday, December 18th, by the presence of Dr. Christopher Clohessy and Dr. Isa Jahangir.

What is the significance and role of dialogue in today’s religion? How can we bolster harmony and peaceful coexistence among various religious traditions by establishing dialogue? What are the obstacles to such a dialogue?

The questions will be discussed by Dr. Christopher Clohessy, a faculty member of Pontifical Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies (PISAI) in Rome, and Dr. Isa Jahangir, the Principal of the Islamic College in London.

The webinar will be broadcasted on December 18th, 2020, at 18:30-20:00 London Time.

Joining Link: http://www.islamic-college.ac.uk/dialogue-and-religion/

