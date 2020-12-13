Demonstrations in Yemeni city of Taiz against Saudi coalition

SHAFAQNA- Demonstrations against the invading Saudi coalition took place in the Yemeni city of Taiz, despite the widespread deployment of security forces in the city.

Demonstrators gathered on Jamal Abdul Nasser Street in downtown Taiz, chanting slogans against the Saudi coalition aggression.

It is worth mentioning that the important and strategic province of Aden and many parts of Taiz province, especially all the coasts of this province up to Al-Hudaydah port, are now under the control of the invading Emirati and Saudi forces.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English