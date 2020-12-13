Friday prayers held in Al-Aqsa Mosque with presence of thousands of Palestinians+ photos

SHAFAQNA- Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque were held today in the presence of thousands of Palestinian worshipers, despite strict security measures and the obstructions by the Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, the occupying forces carried out a thorough physical search operation and prevented worshipers from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the West Bank.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians held Friday prayers in the Batan al-Hawa neighborhood of the village of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, to protest the Israeli regime’s decision to evict 86 families from their homes.

