Photos:Hundreds protest in Gombe on fifth anniversary of Zaria Massacre

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:The followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in Gombe, Nigeria staged a rally to mark the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attack on Sheikh Zakzaky and thousands of his followers by the Nigerian regime. The peaceful protesters called for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenah. Hundreds of Gombe family members took part in the protest on Saturday and condemned Zaria Massacre.