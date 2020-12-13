Malaysia: Al-Kauthar Mosque ready to accept 5,000 congregation members

The Mosque here ready to accept 5000 congregation members, in accordance with the capacity allowed for Friday prayers.

Its chairman Khalid Mohd Tahir said the mosque management has no problem with the presence of maximum number of congregation members next week.

This is following the poor attendance for Friday prayer today even after the state government had allowed activities in mosques and surau to resume during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) subject to the SOP set.

“The mosque committee takes seriously the SOP that has been set.

“We also adhere to the two-metre physical distancing rule set for members of congregation,” he told Bernama today.

A Bernama check found that people started entering the mosque’s compound at 10 am for Friday prayers today before registering with the MySejahtera application or manually and taking their body temperature.

The Al-Kauthar Mosque actual capacity is 17,000 congregation members at one time, however, according to the latest SOP, the number of congregation permitted in daily prayers at mosques and surau for all zones in the state is one third of the prayer hall capacity.