Iran to provide safest COVID-19 vaccine: Health Minister
SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Iran’s Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said on Sunday that the Iranian government will provide the safest coronavirus vaccine for the Iranian people. Namaki further noted that the Iranian scientists are also working on the COVID-19 vaccine.
The world will understand this and in the upcoming spring, Iran will produce the vaccine, he added. “We didn’t allow a vaccine to be tested here on the Iranian people, while elsewhere they do human testing,” Namaki pointed out. Earlier today, Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that some 247 Iranians died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 52,196.
