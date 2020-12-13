Date :Sunday, December 13th, 2020 | Time : 15:11 |ID: 186443 | Print

Iran to provide safest COVID-19 vaccine: Health Minister

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Iran’s Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said on Sunday that the Iranian government will provide the safest coronavirus vaccine for the Iranian people. Namaki further noted that the Iranian scientists are also working on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The world will understand this and in the upcoming spring, Iran will produce the vaccine, he added. “We didn’t allow a vaccine to be tested here on the Iranian people, while elsewhere they do human testing,” Namaki pointed out. Earlier today, Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that some 247 Iranians died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 52,196.

You might also like
Erdogan, Rouhani meet in Ankara ahead of Syria summit
Iran, IAEA issue joint statement on nuclear cooperation
Zarif rejects claims about Iran's role in attack on Aramco
New Secretary General of Ahlul Bayt World Assembly meets with Iranian ayatollahs
Ayt. Hashemi Shahroudi: World should not follow US in leaving JCPOA
Israeli missile strike on Damascus repelled immediately by Syria's air defense
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *