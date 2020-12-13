Syria reiterates necessity for closing chemical weapons completely
SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt News Agency: Syria has reiterated the necessity of closing chemical file completely and getting it out of political tricks and misleading media as it has met all its obligations regarding its joining to Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013
He called on member states at the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to reject politicizing the technical feature of the Organization and treat what has affected its works of defects and politicization that undermine the status and credibility of the Organization, SANA reported.
Al-Jaafari reiterated that Syria has never used chemical weapons and it still committed in cooperation with the Organization and its technical secretariat, and the assessment team to settle all pending issues to pave the way for closing the file completely as soon as possible and get it out of the circle of political tricks and misleading media.
