Rohingya Muslims Genocide: Rohingya widow files complaint against Myanmar government

SHAFAQNA-Legal Action Worldwide (LAW) and international law firm McDermott Will & Emery said they filed a complaint on Thursday, with Myanmar’s human rights commission on behalf of a Rohingya woman, Setara Begum.

A Rohingya woman is seeking $2 million in compensation for the death of her husband who was killed by government soldiers during a 2017 military crackdown in western Myanmar, lawyers said. This case is the first complaint related to the Rohingya Muslims genocide to have been filed through Myanmar’s human rights commission, according to LAW, a legal non-profit organisation based in Geneva.

Begum’s husband Shoket Ullah, a 35-year-old fishermen, was among thousands of Rohingya Muslims killed during a Myanmar army crackdown in 2017. The country is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in the Hague and the International Criminal Court has approved an investigation into crimes against humanity, Reuters reported