Photos | Holy Shrine of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) in Samarra, Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Hassan Askari (AS) in the city of Samarra hosts thousands of pilgrims from different parts of Iraq on a daily basis.

