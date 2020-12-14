Canada: Muslim charity launches largest ever winter campaign to help homeless

SHAFAQNA- Largest Muslim charity in Canada, Islamic Relief Canada, is launching its annual Share the Warmth campaign to help the homeless during winter .

Now in its fourth year, the campaign — which has grown from a $127,000 budget to $300,000 this year — has expanded from 14 cities to 23. It will include the Northwest Territories and Manitoba for the first time, in addition to Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Throughout December and January, Islamic Relief staff and volunteers will assemble and distribute 4,500 winter care kits — which include items such as blankets, sleeping bags, coats, socks and feminine hygiene products — to community partners in each city. New items this year include warming pads, raincoats and umbrellas in some locations.

More than 5000 PPE items such as masks, face shields and sanitizers will be provided to shelters across the country. In addition, Islamic Relief is partnering with local soup kitchens to serve more than 4000 hot meals, News Wire reported.