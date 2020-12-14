Asia’s first Halal-friendly cruise set for ‘seacation’ in Singapore

The company rates travel and hospitality services – such as hotels and restaurants – based on availability of Halal food, prayer facilities, services during Ramadhan, and level of non-Halal activities, as well as level of Muslim-friendliness that rank from Helpful (Crescent Rating 1, 2, 3), Accommodates (4, 5) to Specialised (6,7). Seven is the highest rating, Crescent Rating CEO Fazal Bahardeen told Salaam Gateway.

World Dream made her Singapore home-port debut on November 6. It offers two and three-night trips. A spokesperson for Genting Cruise Lines told Salaam Gateway the ship has a Halal-certified central kitchen with Halal-certified ingredients for Halal cuisine, prayer room with access to Quran, prayer mats, and compass to locate the Qibla. It will also cater to Ramadan guests with Suhoor and Iftar menus. There have already been cruises in the Asia Pacific region serving halal food but World Dream is the first to embrace a more holistic Muslim-friendly approach beyond just having a halal-certified kitchen, said Fazal.