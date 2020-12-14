Date :Monday, December 14th, 2020 | Time : 09:55 |ID: 186577 | Print

Emir of Kuwait decree to form a government/cabinet members took the oath

SHAFAQNA- The Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, today (Monday) issued a decree to form a new government.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid and his new cabinet ministers were sworn in this morning (Monday) in the presence of the Emir.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

